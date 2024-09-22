Washington dominates Northwestern 24-5 in Big Ten debut behind strong defense

Washington made an impressive debut in the Big Ten Conference with a dominant 24-5 victory over Northwestern on Saturday night, powered by a stifling defense and strong performances from quarterback Will Rogers and wide receiver Denzel Boston.

The Huskies (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) bounced back from their Apple Cup loss to rival Washington State with a commanding defensive effort, holding Northwestern to just 112 total yards and forcing two interceptions. Washington’s defense also had a crucial goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

“Our defense just played extraordinary,” said Washington coach Jedd Fisch. “I don’t really know if there’s many other good adjectives to describe it.”

Rogers threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, connecting with Boston on a 46-yard touchdown on the Huskies’ second possession and later on a 13-yard strike in the second quarter. Boston finished with seven catches for a career-high 121 yards, playing a key role in the offense.

“It’s going to go down in the books that we won our first game in the Big Ten,” Boston said. “I think that’s a big thing not only for us but for our alumni.”

Jonah Coleman added an 8-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to extend Washington’s lead, capping a drive that included his remarkable 16-yard reception where he hurdled a defender.

The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1), missing their top running back Cam Porter due to injury, struggled offensively, managing just 59 rushing yards and failing to capitalize on key opportunities. Northwestern’s lone points came from a safety and an 18-yard field goal after a goal-line stand by Washington forced them to settle for three.

Northwestern had another chance early in the fourth quarter with a 96-yard kickoff return to the Washington 2-yard line, but the Huskies defense held firm, stopping the Wildcats on four straight plays.

“We certainly had opportunities to make this a closer football game than it was,” Northwestern coach David Braun said.

Washington’s defense has now held opponents without a touchdown in three of its last 14 quarters, solidifying its position as one of the top units in the conference.

Source: Associated Press

©2024 Cox Media Group