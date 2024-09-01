Mateer throws five touchdown passes and Washington State rolls over Portland State 70-30

John Mateer threw five touchdown passes and Washington State began a season of dramatic change in big-play style with a 70-30 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Left behind with Oregon State amid the ruins of the Pac-12 collapse, the Cougars are playing an independent schedule, facing mostly Mountain West schools. But Saturday they created 637 yards offense and eight offensive scoring plays of 30 yards or more against the FCS Vikings.

It was the first time WSU reached 70 points since 1997 when it scored 77 against Southwestern Louisiana.

Mateer, who had appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons with just 19 total passing attempts, started for WSU, taking over for Cam Ward, who transferred to Miami. Mateer threw TD passes ranging from 30 to 59 yards, starting with Kris Hutson’s diving catch. Mateer added a 40-yard touchdown on a quarterback draw and WSU led 49-17 at halftime. The Cougars had nearly 400 yards offense in the first half.

The defense also turned in a big play when Stephen Hall made an interception a few yards deep in the end zone and returned it for officially a school-record 100-yard pick-6.

Hutson opened WSU’s first drive of the second half by taking a flip from Mateer and sprinting 59 yards to the 11-yard line. Djouvensky Schlenbaker took it in on the next play. Next possession, another big play: Kyle Williams converting a run-and-catch 59 yards for a 63-17 lead. That’s when Mateer took a seat finishing with 352 yards on 11-of-17 passing.

Dante Chachere rushed for two TDs and passed for another for Portland State.

Williams had four catches for 141 yards and two scores. Hutson made four grabs for 101. Wayshawn Parker rushed for 82 yards with a 54-yard TD plus a 52-yard TD catch.

The Cougars now begin a four-week stretch that will test their ability to contend for a playoff spot. They will host Texas Tech, play Washington at Seattle’s Lumen Field, host San Jose State and then go on the road to take on MWC favorite Boise State.

