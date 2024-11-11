Mateer and Parker lead No. 20 Washington State to 49-28 win over Utah State

PULLMAN, Wash. — (AP) — John Mateer threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, Wayshawn Parker rushed for a career-best 149 yards on 11 carries and No. 20 Washington State rolled to a 49-28 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.

Parker sprinted for a 75-yard touchdown and also plunged in from a yard out. Kyle Williams caught three TD tosses as the Cougars (8-1, No. 21 CFP) won their fourth straight game since a 45-24 loss at then-No. 25 Boise State.

Mateer completed 18 of 24 passes for 179 yards without an interception and also ran for 55 yards on 13 attempts. Washington State racked up 303 yards on the ground and extended its best start to a season since 2018.

“John is a tremendous player,” Williams said. “He has great potential and I feel like he’s going to be one of the best quarterbacks to play in college football. Seeing his growth through the first nine weeks has been amazing.”

Derrick Jameson had a late 72-yard touchdown run for the Aggies (2-7). Spencer Petras was 28-of-45 passing for 208 yards and two scores with an interception. Herschel Turner ran for 85 yards on 16 carries.

Parker became the first Washington State running back to eclipse 100 yards rushing in a game since Nakia Watson ran for 116 against Arizona State on Nov. 12, 2022.

Much of Parker’s output came on his 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half.

“I’m really proud of him,” Mateer said. “He’s got a little burst when you let him break free.”

Washington State took the lead on its first possession when Mateer connected with Williams, who shook a tackle and ran away with a 17-yard score. Utah State answered on its next drive when Jack Hestera caught a 3-yard pass before diving into the end zone to even the score at 7.

The Cougars pulled back in front early in the second quarter with a 1-yard run from Parker, capping a drive that went 85 yards on 12 plays. Williams caught a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 21-7 lead going into halftime.

Parker ran up the middle for 75 yards to open the second half and Mateer scored on a 1-yard run later in the third quarter. Utah State scored its first touchdown since the first quarter when Bryson Barnes surged into the end zone on a 2-yard run, making it 35-14 going into the fourth.

Mateer threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Williams early in the fourth. Petras responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kyrese White that made it 42-21.

In the final two minutes, the Cougars scored on a 3-yard pass from Mateer to Cooper Mathers, and the Aggies added another touchdown on a 72-yard run from Jameson.

Williams, whose three touchdowns were a career high, led the Cougars in receiving yards with 55 on five receptions. Carlos Hernandez hauled in four passes for 42 yards.

“When you have a dynamic offense, sometimes you’ve got to take your turn, and it was Kyle’s night,” said Washington State coach Jake Dickert. “Kris Hutson has had his night, and Carlos has made some big plays and Wayshawn, that’s part of being a mature offense.”

Grant Page had seven receptions for 54 yards for Utah State.

Takeaways

Utah State: The Aggies couldn’t snap Washington State’s winning streak, but coach Nate Dreiling’s squad still posted four touchdowns and 395 yards.

Washington State: Roughly half of Mateer’s touchdowns have come on the ground this season, but the sophomore quarterback did most of his damage through the air against the Aggies. Mateer still extended his streak to four games with a rushing touchdown.

Up next

Utah State: Will host Hawaii on Saturday.

Washington State: Will visit New Mexico State on Saturday.

