College Football

Gov. Inslee makes bet with Oregon Gov. for UW vs. Oregon game

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Virus Outbreak-Inslee FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee makes remarks before signing several bills in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time. Inslee's office said in a statement Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, that he had tested positive and was experiencing very mild symptoms, including a cough. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Ahead of Saturday’s game with the University of Washington Huskies taking on the Oregon Ducks, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee has made a wager with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

Not only are both teams undefeated, but the game will be featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Inslee has put up a crate of Wash. Cosmic Crisp apples against a basket of treats from Oregon.

He did not specify what kind of treats.

Additionally, in response to Oregon’s speckled uniforms, Inslee has also offered laundry service at the UW.

In response, Oregon Gov. Kotek accepted the offer. She says she can’t wait to enjoy the Washington apples after Oregon wins.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Husky Stadium is 12:30 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read