Gov. Inslee makes bet with Oregon Gov. for UW vs. Oregon game

Ahead of Saturday’s game with the University of Washington Huskies taking on the Oregon Ducks, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee has made a wager with Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

Not only are both teams undefeated, but the game will be featured on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Inslee has put up a crate of Wash. Cosmic Crisp apples against a basket of treats from Oregon.

He did not specify what kind of treats.

Additionally, in response to Oregon’s speckled uniforms, Inslee has also offered laundry service at the UW.

I've made a wager with Oregon @GovTinaKotek this weekend. Ducks win - I send our famous Cosmic Crisp apples. Huskies win - she sends a basket of OR treats. I can't wait to enjoy those treats. I've seen their uniforms and offered UW's laundry services to deal with those odd spots. https://t.co/7Nsy1udqLm pic.twitter.com/gQmwAckjJs — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 13, 2023

In response, Oregon Gov. Kotek accepted the offer. She says she can’t wait to enjoy the Washington apples after Oregon wins.

You're on, @GovInslee! I wager a basket of some of the best Oregon-made snacks I've had on my One Oregon tour.



I can't wait to enjoy some great Washington apples when @oregonfootball wins! #GoDucks https://t.co/f9zvgmhrGG — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) October 13, 2023

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Husky Stadium is 12:30 p.m.

