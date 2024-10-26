Coach Sean Payton says Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds 'pretty shaken up' after being shot last week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton said Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds is doing OK but “was pretty shaken up” after being shot last week.

“He’s fortunate,” Payton said. “Obviously the league and the local authorities are handling that. I’ve had a chance to talk with him. He was pretty shaken up, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Reynolds was at practice all week and working on a side field as he recovers from a broken finger he sustained in a game against Las Vegas earlier this month.

He needed surgery, which landed him on injured reserve, and that's why Reynolds didn't accompany the Broncos to New Orleans for their game on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Reynolds and another man where shot as they drove from a strip club in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, about the time his teammates were returning from their 33-10 win over the Saints on a Thursday night.

“First things first, I’m glad he’s OK,” cornerback Pat Surtain II said Friday after clearing the concussion protocol. “Obviously wish him the best on his recovery because situations like that, just him being able to make it out of that situation is a blessing for him and for this organization. As a whole (team) and everybody involved in this organization, we’re glad he’s OK."

Left tackle Garett Bolles, who has a locker next to Reynolds, said the team was shaken by the shooting and everyone was trying to support him.

“We could have lost a brother. That's really what it is," Bolles said. "You know, there's not time or place for an altercation, especially in this day and age. ... Someone trying to take another person's life is just unacceptable.”

Denver police said they have arrested two men — Luis Mendoza, 35, and Burr Charlesworth, 42 — in connection with the shootings, which occurred around 3 a.m. along a stretch of Interstate 25 south of downtown.

The men were being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police said they were trying to identify possible additional suspects and “therefore the arrest reports are sealed to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

NBC affiliate KUSA-TV in Denver said Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head.

Reynolds is in his ninth NFL season and his first in Denver after signing a two-year, $9 million contract last offseason. He’s played in five games with one start and has caught 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.

He spent the prior three seasons with Detroit. He’s also played for the Titans and the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.