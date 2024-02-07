China's Chen and Chang win 3rd straight world title in women's synchronized springboard

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani of China captured their third straight diving world title in women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard on Wednesday.

The decorated duo totaled 323.43 points at the World Aquatics Championships, giving China its fifth diving gold medal of the competition.

At the Doha Old Port, Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands completed a sweep of the women's individual open water races by taking gold in the 5-kilometer. In a thrilling finish, Logan Fontaine of France claimed the men's title in the non-Olympic event.

At the Hamad Aquatic Centre, the synchronized silver went to Australia's Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney in 300.45. Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper claimed bronze at 281.70, edging out the American duo of Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson by a mere 2.4 points.

Chen and Chang will also be the heavy favorites in the 3-meter individual event on Friday.

The 24-year-old Chen is the two-time reigning world champion off the springboard, while the 22-year-old Chang claimed the silver last summer in Fukuoka and the bronze two years ago in Budapest.

Chang has now won four synchronized 3-meter world titles, also taking the 2017 championship while partnered with Shi Tingmao.

Overall, China has earned 13 straight golds in the event since finishing second when it debuted at the 1998 worlds in Perth, Australia.

Van Rouwendaal added to her victory in the 10K by touching first in 57 minutes, 33.90 seconds. The 30-year-old now has three world championships over her illustrious career, along with gold and silver medals at the Olympics.

The silver went to Chelsea Gubecka of Australia in 57:35.00, while Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha settled for bronze in 57:36.80. It was the 16th world medal for Cunha, who has reached the podium in eight straight championships going back to 2011.

In the men's race, Fontaine won a furious sprint to the touch pad among five swimmers. He finished in 51:29.30, beating teammate Marc-Antoine Olivier by just 0.30 seconds in a 1-2 finish for France.

Italy’s Domenico Acerenza grabbed the bronze in 51:30.00. Hungary's Kristóf Rasovszky and Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri just missed out on the podium.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.