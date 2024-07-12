Chicago's Angel Reese extends double-double streak before Barclays Center record 17,758 in New York

NEW YORK — (AP) — Angel Reese was happy to keep her record streak alive, she just wished it had resulted in a win.

The Chicago Sky's sensational rookie extended her WNBA record with a 15th consecutive double-double in Thursday night's 91-76 loss to the New York Liberty. The 17,758 fans who turned out for the game set a home attendance record at Barclays Center.

"The basketball gods keep blessing me. I don’t even know how I did that,” Reese said after her 10-point, 10-rebound performance. “I didn’t have a great night tonight, obviously.”

It was the second time in two days that it came down to the final minutes for her to keep the streak going. On Wednesday, she did it by hitting two free throws in the final few seconds of a win at home against Atlanta.

“I just try to go out there and do whatever I can to try to win,” Reese said.

She struggled against New York's big front line on Thursday and had just four points and three rebounds at the half. She got her 10th point with just under 4 minutes left and then corralled three rebounds over the next 2 minutes to achieve the feat.

When she got her 10th rebound with 2:12 left in the game, a roar erupted from the sellout crowd, who had given her a loud ovation in pregame introductions.

“She goes hard, she’s not out there for records, she’s out there for wins,” Chicago coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “She puts in the work, it just so happens every time you look at the stat sheet there she is again with a double-double. I'm sure she'd want the win more than just the double-double."

Reese, who was the seventh pick in the draft, broke Candace Parker’s mark of 12 straight double-doubles last Sunday.

"I have a long way to go, but to be recognized with some of the greats so far is super cool for me,” she said.

The record crowd surpassed the previous total set earlier this season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Reese was a big reason why.

“I've built a platform outside of basketball and I think a lot of people love me. I have nails, I have hair, lashes. I'm the Barbie," she said. "A lot of girls look up to me, they say I want to be like you. They want to wear pink, they want to do girly stuff but also be a dog on the court.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.