Chargers' Najee Harris injures Achilles tendon during non-contact play against Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris injured his left Achilles tendon on a non-contact play in the second quarter of a 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Harris collapsed untouched in the backfield after planting his left leg behind him and taking a step forward on a snap with 5:02 remaining in the second quarter.

He immediately grabbed his left leg around his ankle and remained on the ground as he was tended to by trainers. He was helped off the field by trainers and carted to the locker room.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said preliminary testing determined it was an Achilles tendon injury and that Harris had imaging tests after the game to determine the severity.

“Just hoping for the best,” Harbaugh said. “I told him at halftime, ‘You’ll be back, kid,’ and I know he will.”

The 27-year-old Harris signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Chargers in the offseason after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his seasons with Pittsburgh and was expected to play a central role in the Chargers’ revamped rushing attack in their second season under Harbaugh.

Harris missed training camp after suffering an eye injury in a July 4 mishap in Northern California. His eyesight was not affected and he called it a "superficial" injury. He played in the Chargers' first two wins over Kansas City and Las Vegas and had six carries for 28 yards against the Broncos.

Harris played in 71 consecutive games since being drafted by the Steelers in the first round in 2021 out of Alabama. He has never missed a game in his NFL career.

“It’s always too tough to lose a brother like that,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. “You never want to see that from any of your own players or an opponent. I haven’t heard anything yet, but hoping for the best for him.”

Chargers right guard Mekhi Becton sustained a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. Harbaugh said Becton is in concussion protocol.

Becton, 26, signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers in the offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.