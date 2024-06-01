Champions League final: Real Madrid seals 15th European Cup after 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund

LONDON — (AP) — In an explosion of gold and silver confetti, Real Madrid held aloft the Champions League trophy for a record-extending 15th time on Saturday.

The most familiar sight in the history of European club soccer’s greatest competition felt as fresh as ever after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium.

“Getting used to it? Never," said Carlo Ancelotti, who extended his own record of wins as a coach to five. "The dream continues.”

A white wall of Madrid fans at one end of the stadium serenaded their conquering heroes after goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior sealed the victory.

A predictable result came in less than predictable circumstances after Dortmund dominated the chances in the first half.

“It was a very difficult game, much more difficult than we had expected,” Ancelotti said. “We changed things because in the first half we were a bit lazy.”

Carvajal headed Madrid in front in the 74th minute and Vinicius doubled the Spanish giant's lead nine minutes later.

Ancelotti's fifth Champions League title was his third with Madrid.

Meanwhile, Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho won the European Cup a sixth time to equal the benchmark set by Madrid icon Paco Gento.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half superiority when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Madrid took full advantage after the break.

Carvajal met Kroos’ corner at the near post to power a header past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Jude Bellingham nearly doubled the lead moments later, but then turned provider when slipping in Vinicius. With just Kobel to beat, Vinicius fired his shot into the far corner and raced off in celebration.

Vinicius was dancing after his goal killed off Dortmund hopes of pulling off one of the biggest Champions League upsets in recent memory.

For a long time, the German side looked capable of halting Madrid after dominating the chances in the first half.

Coach Edin Terzic tactically outmanoeuvred Ancelotti in every department, and Madrid’s stars were subdued.

Only a combination of Courtois and the frame of the goal kept the scores level at the break after the keeper twice kept Karim Adeyemi from scoring and then watched as Fullkrug’s sliding effort came back off the post.

The break clearly helped Madrid and it slowly took control in the second half.

Carvajal’s goal came straight from the training ground, with the defender heading over from one corner before eventually converting. Then Vinicius put beyond doubt another Champions League triumph for Madrid.

