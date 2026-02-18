Champions League playoffs: Bodø/Glimt targets another upset against Inter Milan

LONDON — Inter Milan faces a daunting trip to Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday.

The tiny Norwegian team has been the surprise story of this season's competition after shocking wins over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid to make the playoffs.

Located north of the Arctic Circle — farther north than any team in Champions League history -- its reward for its impressive run is a showdown with last year's runner-up Inter, which currently leads the Italian league.

Qarabag of Azerbaijan is another unlikely team in the playoffs and it hosts Newcastle.

Atletico travels to Club Brugge and Olympiacos hosts Bayer Leverkusen.

In Tuesday's playoffs Paris Saint-Germain rallied from two goals down to beat Monaco 3-2 and Real Madrid beat Benfica 1-0.

Galatasaray won 5-2 against Juventus and Borussia Dortmund beat Atalanta 2-0.

