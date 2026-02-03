Celtics adding Vucevic in trade with Bulls for Simons, AP source says

The Boston Celtics are adding some frontline depth for the playoff run, agreeing Tuesday to acquire Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls for guard Anfernee Simons, a person with knowledge of the pending trade said.

There is a package of second-round draft capital also involved in the trade, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is still pending the required league approval.

The 35-year-old Vucevic is joining his fourth team after stints with Philadelphia, Orlando and the Bulls. He has averaged 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds this season, roughly matching his career marks of 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Simons was with the Celtics for just this season, after coming to Boston in the trade last summer that sent Jrue Holiday to Portland. He averaged 14.2 points this season for the Celtics, who entered Tuesday tied with New York for second in the Eastern Conference despite being without Jayson Tatum all season while he recovers from a torn Achilles.

The move will also lessen Boston's tax bill considerably, from about $39 million to roughly $17 million. There are other financial flexibilities that the Celtics pick up as part of the deal as well, which could be turned into other moves.

Both players are set to be free agents this summer.

