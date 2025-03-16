Alonso crashes out of wet and wild F1 Australian Grand Prix. Norris maintains lead

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has hit the barriers at turn eight on lap 34 of 57, sending the safety car out for the second time in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Melbourne race had a thrilling start with Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar out on the formation lap, and Alpine's Jack Doohan and Williams' Carlos Sainz — who won here last year driving for Ferrari — crashing out on the opening lap in treacherously wet conditions at the Albert Park circuit.

McLaren’s Lando Norris still leads with more than 20 laps remaining, ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.