Cardinals hire Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as head coach

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur as head coach on Sunday, turning to a division rival's offensive coordinator to try to pull the franchise out of the bottom of the NFC West.

The Cardinals' announcement brought an end to the nearly four-week hiring process.

The 38-year-old Los Angeles Rams assistant replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was fired on Jan. 5 after compiling a 15-36 record over three seasons, including 3-14 last year. LaFleur — who is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — has been the Rams' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Los Angeles had the NFL’s top offense in 2025, averaging nearly 400 total yards and more than 30 points per game. The Rams fell one game short of the Super Bowl, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 31-27 in the NFC championship game.

“I couldn’t be more fired up to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and am beyond grateful to (owner) Michael (Bidwill) and (general manager) Monti (Ossenfort) for this opportunity," LaFleur said in a statement released by the Cardinals. "Having competed against them in the NFC so many times in recent years, I know the type of talent and toughness the team has and cannot wait to get to Arizona to hit the ground running.”

The Cardinals' brass got a good look at LaFleur's offense twice this past season when the Rams piled up a total of 82 points in a pair of lopsided wins. LaFleur also was the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets in 2021 and 2022 and worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for several years — including in Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco.

LaFleur inherits some intriguing pieces on Arizona's roster, including All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Arizona also has the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft.

“In his career, Mike has been around some of the best and brightest coaches in football and has been a key contributor to highly successful teams," Ossenfort said. “He understands what winning football looks like and what it takes to achieve it.”

But the biggest questions surround quarterback Kyler Murray, whose future with the franchise is in flux. The 28-year-old has played seven seasons in the desert since being selected with the No. 1 pick in 2019 but has been to the playoffs just once, losing in the wild-card round to the Rams in 2021.

Murray played in just five games last season because of a foot injury, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He's in the middle of a $230.5 million, five-year contract that could last through 2028.

Backup Jacoby Brissett started the final 12 games of the season, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 TDs and eight interceptions but winning just one game. He's under contract next season.

LaFleur has to rebuild the Cardinals in the NFC West, which was the best division in football this season.

The Cardinals' 14 losses last season were more than the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers had combined. All three of those teams made it to the division round of the playoffs; the Seahawks will play for the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.