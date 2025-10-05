Sports

Cardinals' Demercado becomes 2nd player in as many weeks to lose ball at goal line for touchback

Titans Cardinals Football Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) reacts on the sideline after fumbling the ball out of the end zone on a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado had a 72-yard touchdown wiped away against the Tennessee Titans after he tossed the ball before crossing the goal line.

It was the second straight week an NFL player turned a long TD into a touchback by losing the ball just outside the end zone.

With the Cardinals leading 21-6 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, Demercardo burst through the middle and raced toward the end zone. Demercado, appearing to think he was alone, slowed up inside the 5-yard line with Tennessee cornerback L'Jarius Sneed closing fast.

Demercado flipped the ball as Sneed reached for it and was initially awarded a touchdown. A review showed Demercado let go of the ball before crossing the goal line, and the Titans were awarded a touchback.

Tennessee quickly marched down the field for Tony Pollard's 1-yard touchdown run to get within 21-12.

A week earlier, Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell held the ball out as he neared the goal line and lost control of it for a touchback, negating what would have been a spectacular 76-yard touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams. Indianapolis lost 27-20.

