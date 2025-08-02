Cameron Young extends lead to 3 shots at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — (AP) — Cameron Young capped off a bogey-free second round on Saturday morning for an 8-under 62, giving him a three-shot lead in the Wyndham Championship as the New York native goes for his first PGA Tour win and tries to get in the Ryder Cup conversation.

Young knocked in a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th when he returned to complete the storm-delayed second round at Sedgefield Country Club. He got up-and-down for par after driving into the rough on the 17th and closed with a par.

Young was at 15-under 125. He is widely considered the best player without a win on a major tour, having finished runner-up seven times, including a World Golf Championship and at the British Open at St. Andrews.

Defending champion Aaron Rai, who led Friday evening one shot behind, took double bogey on the 16th hole. He wound up four shots out of the lead.

Mac Meissner, Joel Dahmen and Sungjae Im were three shots behind.

The cut came at 3-under 137. This is the final tournament of the regular season that determines the 70 players who advance to the postseason. Among those who are left out of the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs are Keith Mitchell, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala, who all missed the cut.

Homa and Theegala were on the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup just 10 months ago.

Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard are still in the mix, but just barely. The cut was looking at 4-under par at one point. Both finished on 3 under and will now have 36 holes to play well enough to try to move into the top 70 — Nicolai is at No. 71, Rasmus at No. 82.

Adam Scott is No. 85 and made the cut with one shot to spare. The third round was scheduled for threesomes off both sides Saturday afternoon.

