Calvin Ridley’s return for the Titans ends abruptly with ankle injury against Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley lasted all of one offensive play Sunday before hurting his right ankle and being carted off the sideline to the locker room.

Ridley caught a 13-yard pass from Cam Ward on the Titans ' first offensive play against Houston. He was tackled by Azeez Al-Shaair and Calen Bullock. Trainers came out to look at Ridley's ankle, he shook his head and lay back down on the ground before walking gingerly to the sideline.

Once he got to the sideline, Ridley sat for a couple minutes on the table used in the medical tent. Then he got on a cart for a ride to the locker room.

The team first said Ridley was questionable to return, then announced the receiver was out early in the third quarter.

This was Ridley's first game since the Titans' Oct. 12 loss at Las Vegas. Ridley was limited to six offensive snaps in that game before hurting a hamstring, keeping him out of the last three games. The hamstring injury came just after Ridley had his best game this season against Arizona with five catches for 131 yards.

Ridley is the Titans' highest-paid player this season. He came in second on the team with 290 yards receiving still looking for his first touchdown catch of the season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.