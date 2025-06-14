Caitlin Clark returns with 32 points and Fever hand Liberty first loss with 102-88 victory

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Caitlin Clark made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points in her return from a five-game absence, and the Indiana Fever handed the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty their first loss of the season with a 102-88 victory Saturday.

Clark tied her career high for 3-pointers and added nine assists and eight rebounds as the Fever (5-5) set a franchise record with 17 3s in 35 attempts (48.6%). It was Clark's third career game in which she had at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Last season's WNBA Rookie of the Year had been sidelined with a quadriceps injury.

Kelsey Mitchell added 22 points, Lexie Hull had 14 and Aliyah Boston finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Indiana reached triple digits for the first time this season. The Fever went 2-3 without Clark.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting for the Liberty (9-1), who had been the last unbeaten team in the WNBA. Breanna Stewart added 24 points.

The Liberty took a 17-6 lead before Clark took over in the last three minutes of the first quarter. She converted a three-point play with 3:06 left, then made deep 3-pointers from 33, 27 and 31 feet in three consecutive possessions spanning 38 seconds to tie it at 24.

The Fever led 53-50 at halftime before New York started the third with a 9-0 run. Indiana countered with a 19-0 run and finished the quarter up 80-71. The Liberty drew within 85-82 after Ionescu's foul shots with 6 minutes left before Indiana put it away with a 14-2 run.

