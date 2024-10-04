Bronny James ready to begin his Lakers career in preseason. LeBron might not join until next game

PALM DESERT, Calif. — (AP) — Bronny James is expected to play in his first NBA preseason game Friday night when the Lakers host Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles' two weekend games in the Coachella Valley.

LeBron James isn't expected to play with his oldest son against the Timberwolves, but the 39-year-old superstar is likely to play against Phoenix on Sunday — which just happens to be Bronny's 20th birthday.

The Lakers made no pregame announcement, but ESPN reported that LeBron won't play against Minnesota as he eases back into competition after a busy summer. LeBron and Anthony Davis were both on the U.S. team that won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Thursday that both LeBron James and Davis will play in at least one game this weekend.

Bronny James was the Lakers' second-round draft pick, and he played for the team in summer league competition in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-2 guard is expected to play for the Lakers in the preseason before spending a significant portion of the upcoming season with the G League's South Bay Lakers.

“Of course there's nerves," Bronny said after the Lakers' pregame shootaround. "But I'm just excited to go out there and learn from the people playing in front of me, and if I get a chance to showcase what I can do, I'm going to do that.”

