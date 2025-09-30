Broncos snap skid with 28-3 win over Bengals fueled by Dobbins' 100-yard game, 2 Nix TD passes

DENVER — (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to atone for his end zone interception and the Denver Broncos snapped a two-game skid by sending the Cincinnati Bengals to their second straight blowout loss, 28-3 Monday night.

With 101 yards on 16 carries, J.K. Dobbins recorded Denver's first 100-yard rushing game since Latavius Murray ran for 103 yards against the Chargers on Jan. 8, 2023, a span of 38 games, counting the playoffs.

“It’s good to have a 100-yard rusher,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “That typically happens with a big lead.”

Nix threw for 326 yards and the Broncos outgained the Bengals 512 yards to 159 while piling up 29 first downs to Cincinnati's nine.

Cincinnati never crossed midfield after an opening-drive field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Broncos (2-2) still haven't trailed in the fourth quarter and for the first time since the opener, the outcome wasn't decided on a walk-off field goal as time expired. Denver grabbed a 21-3 halftime lead and never were threatened after that, even though the Broncos offense sputtered in the second half.

The Bengals (2-2) lost their second straight game behind backup quarterback Jake Browning, who is filling in with star Joe Burrow recovering from toe surgery. They were coming off their biggest blowout in their history, a 48-10 drubbing at Minnesota, and this one wasn't much better.

Cincinnati went up 3-0 on Evan McPherson's short field goal, but then gained just two first downs the rest of the first half and committed eight penalties, the franchise's most before halftime in at least 15 years.

The Bengals punted on all eight possessions after their opening field goal, save for a kneel-down at halftime.

Another flag negated the Bengals' biggest play when PJ Jules snatched the ball from punt returner Marvin Mims Jr. at the Denver 15-yard line after a bobble. But because Mims had waved for a fair catch, the call was interference and Denver maintained possession.

After a three-and-out to start the game, during which Nix burned a timeout, the Broncos grabbed control with three touchdown drives.

Nix ran it in from 6 yards out, Mims scored on a 16-yard end-around and Courtland Sutton hauled in a 20-yard scoring pass on the drive following Nix's end zone interception to take a 21-3 lead.

Denver's only major blemish was Nix throwing the ball right to linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in the end zone with the score 14-3.

Nix's second touchdown throw went to rookie RJ Harvey, a 12-yarder.

Ja'Marr Chase had five receptions for 23 yards and Tee Higgins caught three passes for 32 yards. Browning threw for just 125 yards on 14 of 25 passing.

Despite the penalties and end zone turnover, the Broncos had their best offensive outing of the season.

“It certainly was a step in the right direction,” Payton said. “I would say there were a lot of things that we were able to do tonight that hopefully we can carry over. Now we change quickly to a team that just won the Super Bowl.”

Flag football

Among the bundle of flags were four on Broncos center Luke Wattenberg. The Broncos had seven accepted penalties for 72 yards and the Bengals had 11 accepted flags for 65 yards, slowing down the game.

“It is a lack of discipline,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. "Pre-snap penalties, as a whole it’s not good enough. We’re a team that should not be having that problem. We have to get it corrected. We can’t just hand the other team five yards and put us behind the eight ball, especially dealing with some of the stuff that we got to deal with on the road. And so we got to get it cleaned up.”

Bonitto bueno

Nik Bonitto had 1 1/2 sacks of Browning, giving him 4 1/2 on the season. He teamed up with Jonathan Cooper on the first takedown and added a solo sack for 9 yards. John Franklin-Myers also had a sack.

Injuries

Bengals WR Charlie Jones sprained his right ankle in the second half.

Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. started after injuring a hip Saturday and being listed as questionable.

Up next

Bengals: Host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Broncos: Visit the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

