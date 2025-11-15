Broncos' J.K. Dobbins needs foot surgery and is likely done for season, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is heading to injured reserve and needs surgery on his left foot that likely will end his season, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition on anonymity because the team hasn't provided an update on Dobbins since he was injured last week during an unflagged hip-drop tackle by Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson late in the third quarter of Denver's 10-7 win over Las Vegas.

He limped off the field, but concerns about his health dissipated after he returned and carried six times for 25 yards. He finished with 77 yards on 18 carries and the Broncos chewed up the final 4 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter to secure their seventh straight win.

The next day, though, Dobbins posted an obscenity-laced rant on X, calling for hip-drop tackles to be penalized, and he sought a second medical opinion, which confirmed the injury's severity.

Dobbins has been the Broncos' biggest offensive spark. Rookie R.J. Harvey is set to assume the lead running back role Sunday when Denver (8-2) hosts the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) in an AFC West showdown.

Dobbins ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 774 yards rushing on 5 yards per carry. Harvey is a distant second on the team with 214 rushing yards, and his biggest contributions so far have come in the passing game with four touchdown catches.

On Friday, Harvey, a second-round pick out of Central Florida who has six TDs, said he is eager to carry the load so the Broncos have no drop off in their ground game.

“The game, I feel like, it slowed down a lot for me,” he said. “When I first got here, things were moving quick, moving fast. I definitely feel more comfortable.”

“Definitely excited to showcase my running ability,” Harvey said. “Whatever coach wants me to do, I’m willing to do on the field and help my team the best way possible.”

Said Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi: “He’s just a guy that’s growing right before our eyes. If his workload increases, we’re going to see his production increase and be real excited about it.”

The Broncos can all but bury the Chiefs, who have won nine consecutive divisional titles, with a win Sunday. But they're missing several starters in addition to Dobbins.

Star cornerback Pat Surtain II (strained pectoral) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) will both miss their third straight game, leading tackler Alex Singleton is recovering from surgery last week to remove a cancerous testicular tumor and outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) is also out.

