Brock Purdy bounces back, 49ers clinch the NFC’s top seed by beating the Commanders 27-10

LANDOVER, Md. — (AP) — Brock Purdy bounced back from the worst game of his NFL career to throw two touchdown passes, and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC by beating the Washington Commanders 27-10 Sunday.

Philadelphia's stunning home loss to Arizona, combined with Detroit's defeat at Dallas on Saturday, allowed the 49ers (12-4) to sure up a first-round bye and home-field advantage before Week 18. A large cheer erupted from the visiting locker room when the Eagles lost.

Washington (4-12) wasn’t much of an obstacle for the Niners, whose only concern coming out of the victory could be the status of Christian McCaffrey. Their do-it-all running back left the game in the third quarter with a right calf injury after gaining 91 scrimmage yards on 18 touches, but he and the starters will now get plenty of time off to rest.

That was one of many offensive contributions for San Francisco, which got touchdown catches from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and a rushing TD from Elijah Mitchell. Purdy, coming off throwing four interceptions in a humbling home loss to Baltimore, was 22 of 28 for 230 yards to reach 4,280 and break Jeff Garcia’s season franchise record of 4,278 set in 2000.

The defense, also looking to atone for some struggles against the Ravens, intercepted Sam Howell twice — once each by Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir.

Howell added to his NFL lead in interceptions, now 19, after starting only because journeyman Jacoby Brissett was sidelined by a hamstring injury. Coach Ron Rivera benched Howell earlier in the week after pulling him from the previous two games.

The Commanders have lost seven in a row, and as a result of the Cardinals win, could be in line to draft as high as second.

HOMECOMING DAY

Former Washington left tackle Trent Williams and edge rusher Chase Young each played his first game back at FedEx Field as a visitor. They walked out of the tunnel and onto the field together for warmups.

Williams was traded to the Niners in 2020 after sitting out the '19 season because of a dispute with Washington's front office. Young was sent to San Francisco on Oct. 31 amid reports the coaching staff found him undisciplined and considered his departure addition by subtraction.

Coach Kyle Shanahan also spent four seasons as a Washington assistant from 2010-13, working as the offensive coordinator for his dad, Mike.

INJURIES

49ers: Played without injured DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion) and OT Jaylon Moore (concussion).

Commanders: CB Tarik Castro-Fields left in the first half with a shoulder injury. ... CB Christian Holmes was concussed early in the fourth quarter. ... RT Andrew Wylie (elbow) was out after being listed as questionable. Trent Scott had a rough, penalty-filled day starting in his place.

UP NEXT

49ers: Host the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 6 or 7.

Commanders: Host the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 6 or 7.

