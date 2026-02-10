Breezy Johnson hands US teammate Mikaela Shiffrin a slim lead in women's combined

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Breezy Johnson is poised to earn her second gold of the Olympics on Tuesday — as long as teammate Mikaela Shiffrin can maintain America's advantage in the new team combined event.

The team combined consists of one racer competing in a downhill run and another in a slalom run, with the times from the two runs added together to determine the results.

Johnson gave the U.S. a narrow edge by finishing 0.06 seconds ahead of Ariane Raedler of Austria and 0.27 in front of Laura Pirovano of Italy. Johnson is seeking her second gold in the Dolomite Mountains after finishing atop the podium in the downhill on Sunday.

The slalom run is Tuesday afternoon and Shiffrin — the most decorated skier in history — will step into the starter's house in search of a bit of vindication after failing to medal in any of the six events she entered four years ago in Beijing.

There were no major crashes on the course where American star Lindsey Vonn broke her left leg on Sunday, though U.S. teammate Bella Wright lost her balance exiting Gate 4 — the same gate Vonn clipped — and drifted wide of the following gate. Wright was not injured and skied safely down.

Wright was one of two skiers unable to finish the downhill. Italian star Sofia Goggia lost her edge just past the midway point, much to the dismay of the hometown crowd in the bleachers below.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.