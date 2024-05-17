Brazil is chosen to host soccer's 2027 Women's World Cup following a vote by FIFA's 211 members

BANGKOK — (AP) — Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s full membership chose the South American bid over a joint proposal from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

The FIFA Congress on Friday selected from a reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

It will be the first time the global women's tournament will be staged in South America.

The Brazilian bid team hugged and celebrated on the podium after the result was announced, and described it as a victory for women's soccer, for their country and for South America.

“We are a South American country that achieved the victory for women’s soccer in the world,” Brazil's soccer federation Renaldo Rodiques said before reflecting on recent flooding that has devastated parts of the country. “After the things that impact all Brazilians — a catastrophe due to the climate change — our achievement today, the first Women’s World Cup in South America will help strengthen us.”

It was the first time that all of FIFA’s members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament. Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council, the governing body’s decision-making committee.

There were 207 member associations eligible to vote in the electronic ballot which gave three options: Brazil, BNG or abstain.

FIFA released the results that showed Brazil received 119 votes and the joint European bid received 78.

Brazil had been favored to win the contest, particularly after ranking higher in a FIFA evaluation report last week.

