Brandon Aiyuk appears at 49ers practice as a spectator as his 'hold in' enters a 4th week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk was back out at San Francisco 49ers practice as a spectator as his contract hold in enters a fourth week still in search of a resolution.

Aiyuk had mostly stayed off the field the past two weeks after making waves with his boisterous handshakes with general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan two weeks ago.

Aiyuk skipped the entire offseason program and hasn't practiced yet in training camp as he seeks either a long-term contract with San Francisco or a trade to a team that can agree with the receiver on a new deal and give the 49ers enough compensation to part with him.

Neither of those options has come to a resolution yet although an end may be getting closer with NFL Network reporting earlier this week that the Niners have a framework for a potential deal with Pittsburgh in place but are waiting to see if they can reach a deal with Aiyuk before making any trade.

Aiyuk came out to practice late in the session on Wednesday. He shook hands with Lynch and watched part of practice, chatting at times with teammates Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

“I don’t see him all the time, because I’m in camp mode. So being able to have a conversation with him is fantastic, to see how he’s doing and if everything is going the way that he wants it to go," Kittle said. "Just the chance to see him is always fantastic. I love the smile on his face.”

Even Aiyuk's choice of wardrobe caught his teammates' attention as he wore a red 49ers shirt.

“Wearing red for the first time, too," Kittle said. “It’s crazy.”

Aiyuk had been set to play on the fifth-year option worth about $14.1 million this season and wanted San Francisco to make him the latest receiver to cash in with a long-term deal. Ten receivers before Aiyuk had signed contracts worth at least $70 million already this offseason with Justin Jefferson’s four-year, $140 million extension with Minnesota setting the top of the market.

Aiyuk had been a key part of San Francisco’s offense last season as he formed a great connection with quarterback Brock Purdy. Aiyuk had 75 catches and a career-high 1,375 yards last season with seven touchdowns as he earned second-team All-Pro honors.

His absence would be hard to overcome if San Francisco has designs on getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it this upcoming season.

“The season hasn’t started yet so we don’t know how much we miss him yet,” cornerback Charvarius Ward said. “I don’t want to say nothing crazy but they’ll figure it out, eventually for sure.”

NOTES: The 49ers signed DL Nick Williams to a one-year deal after losing Kalia Davis to a knee injury in the exhibition opener. ... LB Ezekiel Turner was released to make room. ... WR Danny Gray (shoulder) had the blue no-contact jersey removed. ... First-round rookie WR Ricky Pearsall (shoulder) remains sidelined.

