Brandon Aiyuk agrees to new deal with the 49ers to end contract 'hold in'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Brandon Aiyuk's long contract dispute with San Francisco came to an end Thursday when he agreed on a four-year contract to stay with the 49ers.

A person familiar with the deal says the sides came to the agreement Thursday after Aiyuk missed his second straight practice despite being cleared by team doctors to participate. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

NFL Network first reported the agreement that will pay Aiyuk $120 million over four years with $76 million in guarantees.

Aiyuk had refused to practice all offseason as part of a contract “hold in” with the team, saying he had a back injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said he was cleared by doctors before Wednesday's practice but Aiyuk still didn't join, risking fines.

But that was all settled a day later when the sides came to an agreement 11 days before the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

