Sports

Boozer, No. 1 overall seed Duke get rolling after halftime to beat TCU 81-58 and reach Sweet 16

By AARON BEARD
NCAA TCU Duke Basketball Duke forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against TCU guard Tanner Toolson (55) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)
By AARON BEARD

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Cameron Boozer shook off a quiet first half to finish with 19 points and No. 1 overall seed Duke shot 61.5% after halftime Saturday to pull away from TCU for a 81-58 win in a physical second-round game at the NCAA Tournament.

The freshman voted a unanimous first-team Associated Press All-American earlier this week had just two points and missed his only shot in the first half. But he scored three times during the 11-0 second-half burst — twice on high-low feeds from fellow big Patrick Ngongba II in his return to the lineup — as Duke (34-2) finally shook free of the ninth-seeded Horned Frogs (23-12).

That 11-0 run was the capper on a 26-6 surge that spanned nearly nine minutes, with TCU missing 15 of 17 shots after Jayden Pierre's layup tied it at 44-all with 13:56 left.

The Blue Devils opened the tournament with an uncharacteristically shaky performance that had them flirting with only the third 16-versus-1 upset against Siena. This time, they trailed only briefly in the second half on the way to the Sweet 16 for the third straight season under Jon Scheyer, earning a trip to the nation's capital to face the St. John's-Kansas winner Friday.

Micah Robinson scored 18 points for TCU.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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