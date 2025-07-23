Bonmatí leads Spain past Germany 1-0 into Euro final vs. England and repeat of World Cup title game

ZURICH — (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí scored in extra time to send Spain to its first-ever Women’s European Championship final with a 1-0 win over Germany on Wednesday, setting up a repeat of the 2023 World Cup title match.

A stubborn Germany performance had seen it take the world champions to extra time and Spain needed a superb strike from the two-time Ballon d'Or winner to secure a first-ever win over Germany.

“I feel so proud. We deserved this," Bonmatí said. "We have played a great tournament throughout. We had a hard fight tonight, of course, because we were playing Germany. First to beat Germany and then to advance to the final of the Euros. Who could ask for more?”

In the 113th minute, Athenea del Castillo threaded the ball through to Bonmatí, who got past Rebecca Knaak with a clever dummy and turn before squeezing home an audacious attempt from the tightest of angles.

“We had analyzed her with our analysts and our goalkeeping coach and knew that she would leave the near post unprotected, and that is what happened. I just slotted it home," Bonmatí said.

Spain moved closer to adding the European Championship trophy to its collection after winning the World Cup and Nations League in the past two years.

Montse Tomé's team will face defending champion England on Sunday in a repeat of the World Cup final that Spain won 1-0 two years ago.

England also needed extra time to snatch a 2-1 win over Italy on Tuesday.

It was a miserable end to a stellar tournament for Berger, who had been the hero of Germany’s dramatic quarterfinal against France.

“I take the blame for that. The near post must be shut, absolutely,” Berger said. "That’s why I’m even more disappointed in myself.

“I can make as many saves as I want, but that one should have been mine, and that’s why I’m incredibly sorry. For the team, not for me, but for those who gave their all.”

Germany was bidding for a record-extending ninth European title but it was up against the world champion and pre-tournament favorite.

It almost surprised Spain early on when Klara Bühl ran onto a long ball from goalkeeper Berger but her angled drive went narrowly past the right post.

Germany managed to stifle Spain’s stellar attack, which didn’t have a real sight of goal until the 21st minute when Berger pulled off a fantastic save to tip a shot over the bar from the tournament’s top goalscorer Esther González.

Giovanna Hoffmann should have given Germany the lead in the 29th minute but she completely missed the ball right in front of goal, with a fresh air shot, after excellent play by Jule Brand.

Spain ended the half strongly, however, and went closest to breaking the deadlock shortly before the interval when Irene Paredes headed a corner off the post and González’s attempt at the spectacular, with an overhead kick, was blocked.

Berger also had to make two smart saves in stoppage time, to deny first Gotham FC teammate González and then Clàudia Pina.

Germany had managed to keep Spain star Bonmatí quiet but she almost broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, carving out some space for herself and curling in shot but Sophia Kleinherne slid in and stuck out a leg to put it out.

Cata Coll had had little to do all night but the Spain goalkeeper kept her team in the tournament with a superb double save right at the end of normal time, first to parry from Bühl and then to deny Carlotta Wamser.

___

AP writers Joseph Wilson in Barcelona and Ciaran Fahey in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

