Blue Jackets sign goaltender Jet Greaves to $15 million, 3-year deal through the 2028-29 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Jet Greaves to a three-year, $15 million contract through the 2028-29 season.

The deal was announced Thursday by general manager Don Waddell, who said "Jet is a high-character, talented and athletic goaltender who has become an important part of our hockey club. Our intent always was to get a deal done to ensure he remains a Blue Jacket and we are thrilled that we were able to do so.”

The 25-year-old Greaves finished 26-19-9 with a 2.60 goals-against average last season to become the fifth goaltender in franchise history to win 25 games in a season. He had two shutouts in 55 games. His .908 save percentage tied for sixth among NHL goaltenders.

In 76 career appearances, Greaves has a 36-28-11 record with a .913 save percentage and four shutouts. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Greaves is a native of Cambridge, Ontario who made his international debut for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland. He finished 6-2 in the tournament to tie for third in wins.

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