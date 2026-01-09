Blackhawks center Connor Bedard set to return from shoulder injury

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is back after missing 12 games with a right shoulder injury.

Bedard has been cleared to play on Friday night against Washington. The 20-year-old center participated in the team's morning skate ahead of the matchup with the Capitals.

“It's obviously a huge boost,” assistant coach Mike Vellucci said. “He's a big part of our team and he was playing really well before he got injured. We're excited to have him back.”

While Bedard is set to return, the Blackhawks could be missing a couple key players against the Capitals because of an illness going around the team. Captain Nick Foligno, forward Ilya Mikheyev, backup goaltender Arvid Soderblom and coach Jeff Blashill missed the morning skate.

Bedard got hurt on a draw with 0.8 seconds left in a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 12. He ranked among the NHL leaders with 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games at the time of the injury.

“I feel good,” Bedard said. “Obviously it's no fun kind of waiting and not being able to play. So it's exciting.”

Bedard and fellow center Frank Nazar were shelved during a stretch of 10 losses in 12 games for Chicago. But the Blackhawks have flourished of late, winning a season-high four in a row going into the Washington game.

“It's an exciting time and for us just to keep that rolling and obviously keep stacking wins because every game's so important,” Bedard said.

Nazar, who turns 22 on Wednesday, is skating again, but there has been no word on when he might return to the lineup. He was hit in the face by a puck during a 6-4 loss at Ottawa on Dec. 20.

Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. He missed part of his rookie season with a broken jaw, but he played in all 82 games last year.

“No one wants to have anything happen, but it's part of the game,” Bedard said. “You just got to try to take that time to get better.”

Bedard's fast start moved him into contention for a spot on Team Canada for the Winter Olympics. But he was left off the roster when it was announced last week.

Bedard still could make the trip to Italy if he is needed as an injury replacement.

