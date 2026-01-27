Bills promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take over as head coach, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are staying in-house by promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new head coach, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced Brady's hiring. One of the people said Brady has agreed to a five-year contract to take over a Josh Allen-led perennial winner that's accomplished everything short of reaching a Super Bowl.

The 36-year-old Brady just completed his fourth season in Buffalo, and his second full season as coordinator. He previously served as the Bills' quarterbacks coach before taking over the offense after Ken Dorsey was fired midway through the 2023 season.

Brady's promotion brings continuity to Buffalo a little over a week after Sean McDermott was fired following a nine-year tenure.

Brady has no previous head-coaching experience over his eight NFL seasons. He broke into the league with the New Orleans Saints by spending two seasons as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton. He left the Saints to serve as passing game coordinator on LSU’s 2019 national championship team.

Considered an up-and-coming head-coaching candidate, Brady returned to the NFL by taking over as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator before being fired late into the 2021 season.

Brady share a bond with McDermott, as both played college at William & Mary. Brady played receiver and upon graduating in 2012, he took on a role with the Tribe as linebackers coach.

