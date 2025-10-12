Bills' James Cook has TD motivations ahead of game vs. Falcons in Georgia homecoming Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver couldn’t help but interrupt upon overhearing a conversation running back James Cook was having regarding his college days at Georgia.

With Buffalo (4-1) traveling to play Atlanta (2-2) on Monday night, Cook acknowledged never scoring a touchdown in three SEC championship game appearances with the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which doubles as the Falcons' home.

“That’s crazy to believe. I don’t believe that,” Oliver said of Cook, who scored 20 times over four years at Georgia, where he was part of a formidable and crowded backfield.

“Never had one,” Cook responded. “But now I’m going to get one this week.”

Add another log to the motivational fire for Cook and the Bills following last weekend's sloppy, three-turnover outing in a 23-20 loss to New England. Not only was the Josh Allen-led offense held under 30 points for the first time this year, Cook was limited to a season-low 49 yards from scrimmage — all rushing — and had his franchise-record touchdown streak end at eight games.

“Just get back to playing our football and we’re going to get back on track,” he said.

Cook’s emergence as a dual threat since taking over the starting job midway through his second NFL season in 2023 has been critical in providing the offense balance and taking the load off of Allen from having to do it all.

He has combined for 23 touchdowns (21 rushing) since the start of 2024. Following a weeklong hold-in during training camp that led to Cook signing a four-year contract extension, he has already begun proving his value. He enters Week 6 ranking second in the NFL with 430 yards rushing and tied for second with five TDs rushing.

Cook also gets to showcase how his role in Buffalo has expanded since his college days. In his freshman season, he was third on the Bulldogs' depth chart behind current Bears running back D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield. Over his final two seasons, Cook shared the backfield with now Raiders-backup Zamir White.

“Same mindset,” Cook said. “Keep doing what I do.”

Buffalo’s ground game could be key on Monday night. The Falcons have been stingy while allowing an NFL-low average of 135 yards passing per outing, but rank in the middle of the pack in giving up an average 109 yards rushing.

Falcons first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is aware of the challenge ahead, especially after spending the previous four seasons with Buffalo’s division rival-New York Jets.

“There’s bags under my eyes for a reason,” Ulbrich said of devising a plan to contain Allen and Cook. “It felt a lot better when they didn’t have an elite running back there.”

Buffalo, meantime, will have its hands full in facing Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson, who enters the weekend ranking fourth in the NFL with 584 yards from scrimmage — 45 ahead of Cook.

The two are elusive runners, threats in the passing game, and have similar body sizes at 5-foot-11, though Robinson is 25 pounds heavier at 215.

“He’ll get going one way, make a cut on a dime, and still have the same speed,” Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson said of Robinson, after previously having to defend against him with Atlanta's division-rival Carolina Panthers. “James is the same way. But we’re playing Bijan, so we got to bring our pads. He’s one of those guys who’s not going to go down off one tackle.”

The Bills have struggled against the run, including allowing 238 yards in their season-opening 41-40 win over Baltimore. The run defense was better in limiting the Patriots to 71 yards, though Rhamondre Stevenson scored twice on 4- and 7-yard runs.

“He tests every gap, so everything’s alive with him,” Thompson said of Robinson, before turning his attention back to Cook.

“He’s going to get one this week, for sure,” Thompson said, when reminded that Cook never scored at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Maybe two.”

___

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Flowery Branch, Georgia, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.