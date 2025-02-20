Bill Walton's family selling items from the late Hall of Fame basketball player's career

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The family of Bill Walton is selling items from the late Hall of Fame basketball player’s career covering his days as a prep player in San Diego to starring at UCLA under coach John Wooden and his time in the NBA along with his broadcasting tenure.

Pennsylvania-based Hunt Auctions said Thursday it will hold the event in June. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the orthopedic department at UC San Diego.

Walton died of cancer last year at age 71.

Among the items for sale are rings from his 1977 NBA championship with Portland, his 1972 and '73 NCAA championships with UCLA, his 1986 NBA championship with Boston, his Hall of Fame induction and his NBA 50 Greatest Players. Other items include game-worn jerseys and sneakers.

The auction will feature items related to Walton's well-known love of the Grateful Dead.

“Our family has been blessed with many priceless experiences as a result of Bill’s basketball career,” his widow Lori said in a statement. “It is in the spirit of the support that fans displayed to Bill throughout those many seasons that we are sharing some of his memorabilia with that same group of special people.”

A preview of select items will be held Saturday at Pauley Pavilion when the Bruins host Ohio State.

