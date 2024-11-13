Bill Self becomes winningest coach in Kansas history, Jayhawks beat Michigan State 77-69

ATLANTA — (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Bill Self became the winningest coach in Kansas history as the top-ranked Jayhawks pulled away from Michigan State for a 77-69 victory in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with just under nine minutes remaining. KJ Adams Jr. hit a pair of free throws to put Kansas (3-0) ahead to stay.

Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing him past Phog Allen's mark of 590-219 in 39 seasons on the Kansas sideline.

Frankie Fidler led Michigan State (2-1) with 15 points.

The Jayhawks posted their second straight win over one of the nation's prominent programs, following up a 92-89 win over No. 10 North Carolina.

Takeaways

Kansas: After missing 15 straight shots from the field, Kansas ripped off a 14-2 run that turned an 18-16 deficit into a 30-20 lead.

Michigan State: The Spartans couldn't overcome a tough shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. They made just 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Key moment

Dajuan Harris Jr. gave the Jayhawks some breathing room when he laid one in off a fast break, drew a foul and completed the three-point play for a 68-59 lead with 4:25 to go. After tumbling to the court, Harris remained on his back for a few seconds, clapping furiously. He finished with 11 points and six assists.

Key stats

The 7-foot-2 Dickinson made 13 of 21 shots from the field, including his only 3-point attempt, and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also had three steals and a block at the defensive end.

Up next

Kansas returns home Saturday to face Oakland. Michigan State hosts Bowling Green on Saturday.

