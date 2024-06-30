Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick with only seconds left to help England avoid one of the most shocking defeats in the history of the European Championship.

The midfielder’s acrobatic strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time leveled the round-of-16 game at 1-1 at the Veltins Arena on Sunday. Harry Kane struck again in the first minute of extra time to secure a 2-1 comeback win and a place in the quarterfinals where England will play Switzerland in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

“I think it was 20 seconds until we were out of the European Championship,” Bellingham said. “It’s hard to deny that it was one of the most important moments of my career so far.”

For so long it looked like being one of the most humbling defeats England had ever suffered — bringing back memories of its elimination at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016 — as one of the pre-tournament favorites trailed Ivan Schranz’s first half goal.

Boos rang around the stadium in the first half as frustration grew among fans after Slovakia took the lead through Schranz’s goal in the 25th minute.

England - ranked fifth - dominated the second half in search of an equalizer and hit the post through Declan Rice’s long range effort late on. Phil Foden had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR and Kane missed a golden opportunity when heading wide from close range.

