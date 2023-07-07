Several agencies working together to enhance public safety during All-Star week

Law enforcement agencies across the region are working together to maximize public safety during the MLB All-Star Week in Seattle.

“S.P.D. will be deploying several hundred officers throughout each day, all the way up until Tuesday evening when we will be mobilized close to midnight,” S.P.D. Chief Adrian Diaz said. “You will see visible patrols. You will see (them) in the downtown core, in and around the stadiums, and all the special event sights. And we have been working tirelessly with our federal partners to assist.”

Those partners include Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

FBI Seattle also shared a P.S.A. to alert people about the rules for flying drones near sporting events. (It’s illegal and can be dangerous.)

FBI Seattle's special events prep with @SeattlePD & other partners includes ensuring people know the rules about flying drones near sporting events such as @MLB All-Star Week. Always check for airspace restrictions through the @FAANews mobile app B4UFLY.

“We’ve talked a little bit about the drones, but I think just in general: if people see something that’s unusual or suspicious, just tell someone,” FBI Seattle Special Agent Richard Collodi said. “If you see somebody leave a package or a bag that’s unattended, or you see someone acting suspiciously - we all are around people, all day, every day. So most folks will immediately realize, ‘Hey, that’s unusual’ or ‘Hey, why is that person doing that?”

HSI will also be conducting “multiple undercover and overt enforcement activities over the next week,” according to Steven Schrank, a deputy special agent in charge of HSI PNW (Homeland Security Investigations Pacific Northwest).

HSI is responsible for investigating all transnational crimes and threats that cross U.S. borders, including counterfeit goods.

“We’re working very closely with our partners in U.S. border protection to seek to eliminate the supply of counterfeit merchandise coming in at a large scale,” Deputy Special Agent Schrank said. “We are not looking at mom-and-pop shops. We are not looking at individuals standing around the corner. We’re looking for containers of items coming in that have a major impact.”

HSI is also looking into a counterfeit that’s much more dangerous than merchandise: narcotics.

Deputy Special Agent Schrank said fentanyl is being found in more narcotics, mostly opioids.

However, the prevalence of fentanyl in street drugs overall is rising.

“I can almost assure you that (an illegal substance) is not what you think it is, unless you think it is far more dangerous than what you expect,” Shrank said.

Every law enforcement agency we spoke with shared this similar message for fans: if you see something, say something.

“Maybe it’s nothing, but we would hate not to do action and it turns out to be something,” Special Agent Collodi said. “Especially if it’s something we can prevent.”

