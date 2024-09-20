Better than Babe Ruth? Ohtani's feats make the superstar a legend even among MLB peers

If baseball fans are lucky, Shohei Ohtani's greatness in the batter's box and maybe even on the pitching mound could be on display for at least another decade.

But in the minds of many, the 30-year-old is already on the shortlist of the sport's all-time legends.

The Japanese superstar added to his absurd feats on Thursday, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in one season. He hit both marks in grand fashion, with his first three-homer game, his first six-hit game and a franchise and career-record 10 RBIs in Miami.

“There’s definitely arguments that could be made that he’s better than Babe Ruth,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Friday. “Everybody always talks about Babe Ruth and him being one of the greatest baseball players, if not (the greatest) of all-time.

“I think we’re playing with the modern-day Babe Ruth here.”

Ohtani is only in his eighth big-league season after playing five years in Japan, but it's fair to wonder if he's already cemented a plaque in Cooperstown.

He's the overwhelming favorite to win his third Most Valuable Player award this season, according to BetMGM.

“I feel like his pace, I feel like his potential, it’s looking to be a one of the best (careers) ever," Astros outfielder Jason Heyward said. “Of course, we all know as players that he has to continue to play and finish out his career, but I feel like he has the potential to do so many more special things and create numbers that, you know, we’ll look back home one day and say we don’t know if anyone will get to those.”

Ohtani could add to his legend in the coming weeks when he makes his postseason debut. His Los Angeles Dodgers qualified for October baseball with Thursday's win and will be among the favorites to win the World Series. There's even the slim chance he could return to the mound during the postseason after elbow surgery during the offseason.

“We leave it to other people to decide who the all-time greats are, but it’s undeniable that what we’re watching is incredibly special.” said Josh Rawitch, the president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “People are excited about what they’re seeing and that’s very understandable.”

It was about this time last season that Ohtani's career hit a major speed bump. The two-way star was having a phenomenal season for the Los Angeles Angels at the plate and on the mound when he suffered a torn ligament in his pitching elbow on Aug. 23. That led to the second major surgery on his pitching elbow.

But the free-spending Dodgers were undeterred by the injury in free agency, snagging Ohtani on a $700 million, 10-year deal that was by far the richest in MLB history.

It's safe to say he's been worth it so far.

Able to focus solely on hitting, Ohtani has produced arguably his best offensive season. He's batting .294 with 51 homers and 120 RBIs while stealing 51 bases and only getting caught four times.

Some like Angels manager Ron Washington and Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck said they would reserve judgment on Ohtani's Cooperstown credentials until his career is over. But there's little doubt he's trending the correct way.

“I like to see the full career,” Houck said. “But the milestones that he has so far, and a historical season like right now, he’s definitely the top player in the game right now.”

Said Washington: “Let’s let his career develop and we’ll see where his numbers are. Certainly, if he stays healthy and he’s able to play for the length of how long he wants to play, he will be someone that definitely will be considered for the Hall of Fame.”

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker competes with Ohtani in the NL West and said it's easy to respect a guy who works so hard.

“He seems like he goes about his business the right way,” Walker said. "And in the spotlight that he is, that’s equally impressive, to maintain a level head and continue to execute at the level he’s expected to execute at. Huge market. Huge spotlight. And to come out and be as consistent as he is, it’s impressive.”

Astros pitcher Yusei Kikuchi — who is also Japanese — said Ohtani has already cemented himself as one of the best.

“He’s probably about to win his third MVP and he’s been doing things that no other player has done, being a two-way player and accomplishing the 50/50," Kikuchi said through an interpreter. "So it’s hard for me to judge, but I think he probably qualifies for the Hall of Fame.”

For the baseball fans who enjoy advanced stats, Ohtani is already up to 42.3 WAR for his career, according to baseball-reference.com, which isn't a crazy number. Most players in the Hall of Fame have at least 50-60 WAR.

But the uniqueness of Ohtani's career — particularly his status as probably the best two-way player of all time — means he could put down his bat and glove today and likely breeze into the Hall.

“It’s hard to say no,” Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski said. "I know it’s so early. I think he can have average years for the rest of his career, and he’s a Hall of Famer. … He’s probably going to win the MVP, and to win MVP as a DH, that used to be unheard of, so it’s incredible.”

Rawitch said Ohtani has been “unbelievably generous” with his contributions to the Hall of Fame over the years and has a great understanding of the game's history. The Hall's upcoming major exhibit debuts next summer and it's called “Yakyu/Baseball," exploring the intertwined baseball history of Japan and the U.S.

It'll focus on Japanese greats like Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui and Hideo Nomo, while also looking at American players who have played in Japan.

And, of course, there will be plenty about Ohtani, one of the greatest in either country.

“This guy is transcending the game,” Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “He’s special. He’s going to go down as one of the best players of all time and he’s not pitching this year. What Shohei has done for the game is remarkable and exciting. We need things like that.”

