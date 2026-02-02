Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators GM once a successor is found, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Barry Trotz is retiring as general manager of the Nashville Predators after just under three years on the job but will stay on until a successor is found, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The decision is not health-related, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not commented on the situation.

A news conference with Trotz, majority owner Bill Haslam and CEO Sean Henry is scheduled for noon Central.

Trotz took over control of hockey operations from longtime GM David Poile in the summer of 2023. The Predators made the playoffs the following season after Trotz fired coach John Hynes and hired Andrew Brunette to replace him.

After spending $100 million in free agency to sign Stanley Cup champions Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei on July 1, 2024, set expectations high, they were one of the NHL's biggest disappointments with 52 losses in 82 games and nowhere close to playoff contention.

