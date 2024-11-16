Aubrey Kingsbury stops 3 penalties to help Washington Spirit advance to the NWSL championship

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Aubrey Kingsbury saved the first three penalties in a shootout and the Washington Spirit defeated defending champion Gotham FC on Saturday to advance to the National Women's Soccer League championship.

The Spirit will face the winner of Sunday's semifinal between the Orlando Pride and the Kansas City Current in the NWSL championship match next Saturday.

Esther González scored first for Gotham before Hal Hershfelt equalized in second-half stoppage time. With neither team scoring in extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout.

While Ashley Hatch, Lena Silano and Tara McKeown scored their first three penalties for the Spirit, Kingsbury dove to her right to save three consecutive attempts from Gotham.

“I just wanted to do what I could to help the team win," the Spirit goalkeeper said after the game. "We've been practicing for these, and just to grind out those 120 minutes, I knew they would come through and make them — and I just did my part.”

Gotham (17-4-5) started the game with a lot of energy, forcing several turnovers early on with its high press. Esther hit the crossbar in the first minute, and Ella Stevens saw her header go off the left post in the eighth.

The Spirit (18-6-2) began to pass around Gotham’s pressure and responded with four shots on target in the first half, but Ann-Katrin Berger came up with several big saves.

After a scoreless first half, Esther headed Yazmeen Ryan's cross back across the goal in the 56th minute, putting it out of Kingsbury's reach to give Gotham the lead.

Esther, who had nine goals this season, scored the game winner in the 2023 NWSL championship match.

The Spirit pushed for an equalizer before a sellout crowd of 19,365 at Audi Field and found a goal in stoppage time. Centerback Tara McKeown was taken down just outside the 18-yard box, giving the Spirit a free kick from a dangerous position in the 93rd minute. Hershfelt headed in Makenna Morris' cross to equalize.

Substitute Bruninha picked up her second yellow in the 101st minute after pushing Trinity Rodman out of bounds, forcing Gotham to play down for the last 19 minutes of extra time. Gotham, who tied for the fewest goals conceded this season (20), held on to send the game to penalties.

