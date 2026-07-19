Atlanta's Angel Reese leaves game against Chicago with left leg injury

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese left Sunday's victory over Chicago with a left leg injury.

Reese's knee buckled when she came to a jump stop under the basket early in the fourth quarter and she fell to the ground as she missed the layup. She got up quickly, but went down again after a few seconds.

Reese returned to the bench and the Dream ruled her out for the rest of the game. The Dream did not provide an update on Reese after the team's 93-91 win over the Sky.

“It’s hard because we’re in the timeout. It seemed like a really long timeout and there wasn’t a lot being said because we were all just looking at Angel," Dream coach Karl Smesko said. “And when I was looking at her, it seemed like she was in a lot of pain, and she wanted to go out there and and keep playing because she’s competitive and she wants to win the game. I just didn’t feel comfortable with it because she looked like she was in a lot of pain.”

Reese was named a WNBA All-Star in her first season with the Dream, leading the league with 11.8 rebounds and 14 double-doubles. She's averaging 14.9 points.

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