Astros' Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through 7 innings against the Royals

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston’s Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through seven innings Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.

He has thrown 98 pitches, 60 for strikes, with seven strikeouts. He has walked three and hit a batter.

The 30-year-old Valdez threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1, 2023. He nearly had a second one earlier this month before Corey Seager homered with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win over Texas on Aug. 6.

Valdez retired the first three batters before walking Paul DeJong to start the second. But he still faced the minimum in that inning after Freddy Fermin grounded into a double play before Nick Loftin grounded out.

Valdez struck out the side in the third and struck out one in the fourth.

He needed some help from his defense to get out of the fifth. There was one out in the inning when Fermin hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Jeremy Peña. He fielded it and made a leaping throw that bounced to Victor Caratini at first just before Fermin’s foot hit the bag.

Valdez smiled and pointed at Peña after Fermin was called out. Loftin then grounded out for the third out.

Dairon Blanco walked to start the sixth, but Valdez retired the next three batters to end the inning.

He hit Salvador Perez with a pitch with one out in the seventh before striking out DeJong. Fermin walked, prompting a visit from pitching coach Josh Miller. Valdez then struck out Loftin.

Houston’s last no-hitter came on April 1 by Ronel Blanco in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros have 17 no-hitters in franchise history. In addition to Blanco’s effort, there have been two other no-hitters this season. San Francisco’s Blake Snell shut down the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, and San Diego’s Dylan Cease pitched a no-hitter against Washington on July 25.

The Astros led 1-0 after a home run by Ben Gamel in the third inning.

