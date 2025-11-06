Aston Villa beats Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 in Europa League amid protests and arrests

Aston Villa beat Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 Thursday in a Europa League game played amid heightened security measures, with more than 700 police officers deployed to deal with possible protests.

Morgan Rogers put through Ian Maatsen in first-half stoppage time for the defender to score from a tight angle and Villa doubled the lead on the hour with Donyell Malen hitting the bottom corner from the penalty spot. It was Villa's third win from games in the competition.

The game at Villa Park had become the center of a political debate after Maccabi fans were banned from attending as West Midlands Police deemed the match to be high risk and cited violence and hate crimes that took place when Maccabi Tel Aviv played at Ajax in Amsterdam last season.

The ban attracted widespread criticism including from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said it was the wrong decision.

Police had expressed concern over potential clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups, and six people were arrested before the game. That included a 21-year-old man who was arrested for failing to comply with an order to remove a face mask while a 17-year-old boy was arrested for failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Around 200 protesters, including members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, gathered near a children’s playground adjacent to Villa Park’s Trinity Road stand before the game.

Palestinian flags and banners calling for a boycott of Israel had also been placed on the ground beside Trinity Road amid pro-Gaza chants.

Police officers briefly formed a cordon to prevent a surge of protesters after an Israeli flag was reportedly waved by a passer-by.

Five vehicles were driven past the ground prior to kick-off, carrying electronic billboards showing messages opposing antisemitism.

Forest held

Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty as Nottingham Forest was held 0-0 by Sturm Graz.

The Premier League club wasted several chances to give its new manager Sean Dyche a second straight win in Europe′s second-tier competition.

Gibbs-White had his opportunity to put the visitors ahead in the first half but his low shot from the spot was saved by goalkeeper Oliver Christensen.

In the final minute, Nicolás Domínguez hit the woodwork from outside the area and Forest had to settle for a draw that came after a 2-0 win over Porto two weeks ago in which Gibbs-White converted a penalty.

Midtjylland tops table

Danish club Midtjylland struck three times in a span of seven minutes to keep a perfect record by handing Celtic a 3-1 loss, the Scottish club's first under interim coach Martin O’Neill, and top the table midway through the league phase.

Martin Erlić broke the deadlock with a header past Kasper Schmeichel after the Danish international goalkeeper produced some nice saves in the 33rd. Midtjylland's 19-year-old forward Mikel Gogorza set up the opener and doubled the advantage himself just two minutes later with a curling shot. Djú Franculino added one more to put the result beyond doubt.

Substitute Reo Hatate netted a penalty kick for Celtic late in the second half.

Celtic's archrival Rangers also lost as Roma bounced back from back-to-back home defeats with a 2-0 win in Glasgow.

Matías Soulé headed in an early opener from close range before Lorenzo Pellegrini netted past Jack Butland to double the advantage.

Rangers has lost all four games and occupy the bottom of the table.

In Seville, Abde Ezzalzouli and Antony scored five minutes apart in the first half and Real Betis handed Lyon its first defeat, 2-0. Braga was upset 4-3 at home by Genk, also for a first loss.

Utrecht finally scores

Utrecht scored its first goal of the competition through Miguel Rodriguez, which was enough to earn a 1-1 draw with Porto even though the Dutch team was reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute.

Salzburg earned its first win by Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 at home.

Pablo Durán netted twice and Sergi Dominguez added an own goal as Celta Vigo won its fifth match in a row in all competitions by beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 away.

Freiburg rallied for a 3-1 victory at Nice, the fourth straight loss for the French side.

Also, Stuttgart earned a 2-0 home win over Feyenoord and PAOK routed 10-man Young Boys 4-0.

Fiorentina beaten

In the Conference League, Mainz rallied to beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the first game for the Italian club's interim coach Daniele Galloppa, who took over after Stefano Pioli was fired on Tuesday with the Viola at the bottom of Serie A. Fiorentina lost consecutive Conference League finals before reaching the semifinals last season.

Ismaïla Sarr scored two and Maxence Lacroix added one for Crystal Palace en route to a 3-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.