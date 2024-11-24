Arnold, Robinson run for more than 100 yards as Oklahoma stuns No. 7 Alabama 24-3

NORMAN, Okla. — (AP) — Xavier Robinson ran for career highs of 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma stunned No. 7 Alabama 24-3 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible and deal a severe blow to the Crimson Tide's chances of receiving a College Football Playoff berth.

Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards on 25 carries and completed 9 of 11 passes for the Sooners (6-5, 2-5 SEC), who got coach Brent Venables off the hot seat on Senior Night. It was Oklahoma's first Southeastern Conference home win after leaving the Big 12 this summer.

Sooners fans rushed the field with 28 seconds remaining, knocking down both goalposts. After the field was cleared, Oklahoma took a knee, and the fans returned to the field to celebrate.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who had been one of the nation's best players, had his worst game of the season. He completed 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions and gained just seven yards on 15 carries for Alabama (8-3, 4-3, No. 7 CFP). The Sooners held Alabama to 234 yards.

Robinson's 18-yard touchdown run with 37 seconds left in the second quarter put the Sooners up 10-3, a score that held up until halftime. Oklahoma outgained the Crimson Tide 242 yards to 97 before the break.

Milroe completed 2 of 7 passes for 62 yards and ran nine times for minus-2 yards before the break. Oklahoma outgained Alabama 118 yards to 15 in the second quarter and kept the ball for just over 11 of the 15 minutes.

Oklahoma's Eli Bowen intercepted Milroe on the third play of the second half and returned it 25 yards to the Alabama 14. Robinson's 1-yard touchdown run increased Oklahoma's lead to 17-3.

On the next possession, Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis intercepted Milroe and ran it back 49 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 24-3 with 8:05 left in the third quarter.

The Takeaway

Alabama: The Crimson Tide have been up and down this season, and they picked the wrong night to be down. Alabama lost this game in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Oklahoma: The Sooners found out what happens when they don't hurt themselves. They started to find their identity as a run-heavy offense that complements its defense two weeks ago against Maine and stayed true to it against Alabama.

Poll Implications

Alabama will take a steep drop for losing to an unranked team it was heavily favored to beat.

Up Next

Alabama: Visits Auburn on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits LSU on Saturday.

