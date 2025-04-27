Arizona's Eugenio Suárez becomes 19th player in MLB history to hit 4 HRs in game

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first four at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Suárez's fourth homer tied it 7 in the ninth inning off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. He's the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game and first since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat — also for the D-backs — in 2017.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth, and two more solo drives in the sixth and ninth. The first three came off Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez's third homer, which traveled 443 feet to center.

Suárez has 10 homers this season.

