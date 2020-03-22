AP Was There: Duke hangs on for '10 championship over Butler

Good teams only become great in Coach K's mind when they win it all, and though the members of this group may not end up with lottery-pick money in their pockets, they'll have a national title forever. They'll be mentioned in the same breath as Christian Laettner and Shane Battier and Grant Hill, all immortalized by the Cameron Crazies, who were outnumbered about 5-to-1 at cavernous Lucas Oil Field.