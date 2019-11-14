  • AP Top Sports News at 3:06 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Harden scores 47 points, Rockets beat Clippers 102-93

    Astros can make history if Bregman wins MVP

    Astros' Verlander, Mets' deGrom win 2nd Cy Young Awards

    Astros sign stealing charges latest to tarnish reputation

    Ohio State's Young to miss 1 more game for NCAA violation

    Boras bashes lack of competition, senses faster-paced market

    Ravens' Jackson masters art of winning while having fun

    Hot start helps No. 18 Ohio State rout No. 10 Villanova

    Lakers beat Warriors 120-94, improve to NBA-best 9-2

    Jets' Johnson: Gase's job safe, will remain coach in 2020

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories