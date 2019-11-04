Unbeaten no more, Patriots fall to Jackson and Ravens 37-20
Butker's late FGs help Chiefs rally past Vikings, 26-23
LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers past Spurs
Florida State fires coach Willie Taggart after 21 games
Harvick has Cup title shot after 3rd straight Texas fall win
Jepkosgei wins NYC in 1st marathon, Kamworor takes men's
AP Top 25: Navy gives AAC 4 teams, 3rd-most by conference
Wilson throws 5 TDs, Seahawks outlast Bucs 40-34 in OT
Dolphins get first win of 2019, top Jets 26-18
