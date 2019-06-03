  • AP Top Sports News at 2:58 a.m. EDT

    Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals

    Price finally solves Yankees as Red Sox win 8-5 to stop skid

    Young American who upset Williams in action at French Open

    Poetry on ice: Bruins' potent power play is key to Cup Final

    Patrick Cantlay rallies from 4 back to win the Memorial

    Kyle Busch moves into tie for 9th with 55th career Cup win

    Chipper Jones stands out among draft's No. 1 picks

    South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 is No. 1 at US Women's Open

    Dixon wins Detroit Grand Prix after Queen Elizabeth II honor

    LEADING OFF: No picks for Keuchel, Kimbrel, MLB draft starts

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

