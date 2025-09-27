AP Top 25 Preview: Florida State to fall after loss to Virginia

No. 8 Florida State suffered a surprising upset Friday night, losing 46-38 at Virginia as a 7-point favorite. No. 23 Illinois bounced back with a conference win Saturday, hitting a buzzer-beater field goal to beat No. 21 USC 34-32.

No. 16 Georgia Tech climbed back from a 20-3 deficit to defeat Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime. No. 22 Notre Dame scored 56 points for the second consecutive week, delivering a road win against Arkansas.

Look for them to move up

Notre Dame improved from No. 24 to 22 after a Week 4 win against Purdue. The Fighting Irish kept momentum rolling in a Week 5 game against Arkansas, outscoring the Razorbacks 56-13 on the road. With a two-game winning streak, Notre Dame could continue its AP Top 25 climb this week.

Look for them to drop

Florida State is likely to fall out of the top 10 after a 46-38 overtime loss to Virginia.

No. 24 TCU fell 27-24 to an unranked Arizona State team. With an already low ranking in the Top 25, the Horned Frogs couldn't afford a loss — especially against an unranked team.

Wild card

Georgia Tech scraped out the win, but it wasn’t pretty. The Yellow Jackets’ sole lead of the game was seven minutes into the first quarter, when Aidan Birr kicked a 35-yard field goal to open the scoring. Wake Forest pulled ahead in the second quarter and maintained the lead until the fourth quarter, when the Yellow Jackets tied it with a pair of field goals.

Arizona State's 27-24 win against No. 24 TCU could be enough to land it back in the Top 25. The Sun Devils fell out of the rankings following a 24-20 loss to Mississippi State in Week 2. Arizona State has since won three straight, improving to 4-1.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.