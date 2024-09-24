AP: Pac-12 discusses adding Gonzaga and Utah State as conference looks to rebuild

The Pac-12 is in talks to add basketball powerhouse Gonzaga and more Mountain West schools as it rebuilds for 2026, sources told the Associated Press on Monday.

The conference is targeting Utah State and UNLV as potential new members after recently acquiring Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Colorado State from the Mountain West.

Gonzaga’s addition would strengthen the Pac-12′s basketball profile, as the Bulldogs have been a perennial NCAA Tournament team, with two Final Four appearances.

Although Gonzaga lacks a football program, its success in both men’s and women’s basketball has made it an attractive option for several conferences in recent years.

Utah State is expected to join the Pac-12, but UNLV’s decision remains uncertain, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Meanwhile, the Mountain West is working to keep its remaining schools, including Air Force and San Jose State, committed to the conference.

The Pac-12, down to just Washington State and Oregon State after this summer’s realignment, needs at least two more members in all sports to maintain its status as a recognized conference eligible for NCAA championships and the College Football Playoff in 2026.

The conference had also pitched schools from the American Athletic Conference (AAC), including Memphis and Tulane, but those schools opted to stay in the AAC.

The Pac-12′s offer to AAC schools reportedly included projected media-rights revenue of $12 million to $15 million per year for each school, with options to join in only football and basketball to reduce travel costs.

The Pac-12 and its newest members are facing significant exit fees from the Mountain West, with penalties totaling about $110 million, a financial windfall for the remaining Mountain West schools.

Source: Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

