Alberto Mendoza announces transfer from Indiana to Georgia Tech following national title

Less than 24 hours after being crowned a national champion with Indiana, Alberto Mendoza has announced his transfer to Georgia Tech.

He announced his decision Tuesday in a joint Instagram post with the On3 transfer portal account.

Mendoza was Indiana's primary backup under his older brother, Fernando, as a redshirt freshman in 2025. He appeared in nine games and completed 18 of 24 passes for five touchdowns and an interception. He added 190 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Alberto played in one game as a true freshman in 2024 behind sixth-year quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

He joins the Yellow Jackets, who got off to their first 8-0 start since 1966 under coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King in 2025. Georgia Tech lost three of its last four regular-season games against N.C. State, Pitt and Georgia, ending the team's shot at the ACC title game.

The Yellow Jackets earned a spot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they allowed two fourth-quarter touchdowns and lost 25-21 to BYU.

It was King's last year of eligibility after a six-year collegiate career. He was Georgia Tech's starter for three years after transferring from Texas A&M.

Alberto Mendoza had previously spoken with coach Curt Cignetti about his intent to stay with Indiana, despite the team bringing in former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover through the transfer portal. Cignetti spoke about the younger Mendoza's future with the team on Saturday ahead of the championship game.

“We’ll see what happens there with Alberto,” Cignetti said. “I think he’s got a good future. I like him a lot as a player. We’ll see what the future holds.”

